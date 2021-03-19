Springfield follows IRS, extends deadline for city income tax

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Springfield announced Friday that it will be extending its deadline for filing and paying city income tax to May 17.

This decision comes after the Internal Revenue Service made the decision to postpone the filing date for federal income taxes due to a backlog of work.

Springfield officials said that there will be no late penalty or interest charges as long as filings and payments are received or postmarked by May 17.

The city reminds residents that they can still request a federal filing extension, giving them until Oct. 15. If this is something a resident pursues, the city will honor the extended filing date as well.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information becomes available.