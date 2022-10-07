Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The firefighter injured in a Springfield house fire will return home on Friday.

Nearly two weeks after tackling a dangerous blaze, Firefighter James Baise will be released from a rehabilitation facility in Springfield.

On Sept. 25, Baise was working with several other firefighters on the second floor of a home on the 600 block of Rice Street. Conditions suddenly changed, forcing them to quickly leave the building.

As the firefighters hurried to leave the now extreme heat, Baise fell down a flight of stairs, injuring his neck. Several other firefighters got outside before they realized that Baise hadn’t made it out of the building. The firefighters re-entered the building where they found Baise at the bottom of the stairs and removed him from the building.

Baise was brought to Miami Valley Hospital in what was thought to be critical condition. He stabilized and was later released from the hospital to a Springfield rehabilitation facility on Friday, September 30.

A week after leaving the hospital, Firefighter Baise will return home, Captain Matt Davis confirmed on Friday. He will be released at 11 a.m.