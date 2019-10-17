Springfield firearms licensee sentenced for falsifying records

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield gun store owner who falsified records and sold guns to a deceased individual was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison.

61-year-old James A. Mayhugh, Jr., falsified firearms sales records for over 200 gun sales. He lied on records concerning the identity of a purchaser and actually sold the firearms to unknown recipients on the black market.

At least two of those 248 weapons were later found by out-of-state law enforcement while executing search warrants.

Benjamin C. Glassman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Jonathan McPherson, Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice.

Mayhugh owned and operated Jim’s Sports in Springfield.

Court records indicate that ATF Industry Operation Investigators noticed unusual trends in his sales records.

For example, identical firearm sales to an identical group of individuals had been recorded between 2008 and 2019. Also, while federal law required the purchaser to personally complete and sign forms before acquiring a firearm, each document showed Mayhugh’s handwriting.

ATF investigators discovered one customer had died in 2014, even though Mayhugh’s records reflected gun purchases for early 2018. Other customers had actually purchased just once from Mayhugh between 15 and 20 years ago, but records showed repeated buys in recent years.

Agents eventually discovered documents reflecting more than 200 firearm sales to fictitious customers.

Mayhugh pleaded guilty in May to willfully violating federal requirements to provide the name, age, and address of firearms purchasers.

He also surrendered his federal firearms license and no longer operates a business.

