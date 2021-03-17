Springfield Fire Rescue Division staff help administer COVID vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Fire Rescue Division (SFRD) members are helping with vaccination efforts in Clark County.

The city said three members of the SFRD assist in giving the vaccine injections every Thursday at the clinic at the Upper Valley Mall

“The effort will continue through through at least April 1 because we recognize the need to help our partners at the Health Department meet the joint mission of a healthy community,” said SFRD Chief Brian Miller.

Gov. DeWine announced Tuesday morning that eligibility will open Friday for those 40 and older and as well as those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease and obesity.