Springfield Fire raises record $28K in ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Fire Rescue Division collected over $28,000 in donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) through its ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign, the department announced Friday.

‘Fill the Boot’ took place Sept. 4 through Sept. 6 from 7 am to 6 pm. This was the first time it was held over three days as opposed to two.

The effort in 2019 came after the Springfield firefighters were the top fundraisers in southern Ohio, collecting $16,747 for MDA, and one of the top fundraisers in the state.

Nationwide, more than 100,000 fire fighters asked citizens in their community to make a donation, helping them fill their boot with contributions. The first ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign was in 1953 in Boston where $5,000 was raised for MDA.

In 2018, fire fighters nationwide raised more than $24 million during more than 1,600 ‘Fill the Boot’ events.

