Springfield Fire Department awarded $500K grant for new equipment

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters in Springfield are expecting a selection of new, up-to-date equipment in the upcoming months.

The Springfield Fire Department was awarded a grant for nearly $500,000. Most of the funding will be used to purchase and reimburse stations in the area for new radio and communication equipment.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) was issued by FEMA.

Springfield City Commissioners will vote on a measure accepting the funds during the commission’s next regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Forum.

“This grant allows the Fire Division to purchase and update essential, life-saving equipment that our firefighters and EMS staff utilize in their work on a day-to-day basis,” said Springfield Fire Chief Brian Miller.

A new variety of radios are one of the main items being purchased.

According to the department, new items include 75 portable radios, chargers and batteries, 15 dual-head mobile radios, 30 remote-mount mobile radios for staff and support vehicles, 7 control station radios, and more.

The new technology will be dispersed throughout the county to individual stations.

Officials said that equipment like this is essential for firefighters throughout the area and making sure equipment is up-to-date helps save the lives of those in need.

“We have had some close calls where radio communications have been unclear,” said Miller. “We had a firefighter that fell through a floor, called a mayday, and we didn’t hear him.”

The signal from the new radios are much clearer. Communication lines were often muffled in the past, but now firefighters will be able to hear more clearly. Officials said it was the first time in years they have been able to distinguish individual voices from one another.

The updated radios also update the departments to a new system that links stations with other county officials. The updated technology allows them to coordinate with those officials quickly through a more direct line of communication.

“There are reviews of every firefighter fatality,” said Miller. “Communication is always listed as one of the root causes of a firefighter’s injury or death. This will help cut back on those injuries and deaths.”

Many of the new radios have already been installed. More are expected to come in the upcoming months.

