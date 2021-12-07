SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An ambulance was stolen early on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the Springfield Police Department, medics were responding to a call on the 2000 Block of Kenton Street. They went back to the ambulance only to discover it has gone missing.

Authorities said the ambulance was stolen at approximately 12:38 am on Tuesday, December 7.

The missing vehicle was from Springfield Fire Department and was listed as Medic 3.

Springfield Police department said it has no information on possible suspects at this time.