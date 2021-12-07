SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An ambulance was stolen early on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the Springfield Police Department, medics were responding to a call on the 2000 Block of Kenton Street. They went back to the ambulance only to discover it has gone missing.

Authorities said the ambulance was stolen at approximately 12:38 am on Tuesday, December 7.

| Get Breaking News in your inbox

The missing vehicle was from Springfield Fire Department and was listed as Medic 3.

Springfield Police department said it has no information on possible suspects at this time.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡