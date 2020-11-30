Springfield extends free parking in downtown garage through 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield announced Monday that parking at their downtown parking garage, Park at the 99, will be free throughout 2021.

Free parking was first offered in September 2020. The city said they decided to continue waiving parking fees due to the local economic impact of COVID-19.

“Like so many others, our community has suffered many blows due to COVID-19, and offering free parking at the garage through 2021 is one of things we can do to alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. “Many in our community have discovered the convenience of using the garage, and we hope this gives even more people a chance to experience that.”

The facility includes 305 parking spaces and more than 3,000 square feet of first-floor retail space that faces existing storefronts on Fountain Avenue.

For more information, visit www.parkspringfieldoh.com.