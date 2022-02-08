SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An elementary school within the Springfield City School District will be receiving a new 3D printer for its 2022-2023 school year.

Horace Mann Elementary School will be receiving a new 3D printer to advance STEM education according to the district.

Springfield City Schools said the 3D printer will be kept in Matt Daniel’s Gateway Engineering classroom. Daniel said nearly all grade levels will have an opportunity to interact with the printer, but there will be a focus on sixth grade.

According to the district, students will learn how to create 3D-printed designs, what career opportunities and practical uses exist for 3D printing and even have an opportunity to take home an item they make.

“I stress to my students a lot that engineering, especially the computer science aspect, is a growing market,” Daniel said. “The earlier that the kids can be exposed to STEM-related topics and resources – the better prepared they are for their futures.”

The district said the 3D printer project was made possible through an Ohio STEM Learning Network grant. Horace Mann Elementary was one of two schools in Clark County to receive this funding.