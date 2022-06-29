SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – After two years away, the City of Springfield announced that its annual CultureFest is finally returning to the Miami Valley.

This September festival celebrates unity through diversity, bringing together cultures through dance, food and other entertainment.

“This popular celebration has been a staple of the Springfield community for many years,” said Aaron Clark, Neighborhood Planning Coordinator, City of Springfield Community Development Department. “People share culture in so many ways– heritage, fashion, cuisine, and entertainment. CultureFest brings all of what is beautiful, unique, and diverse about culture in Springfield into one event.”

This is the first year the festival will return in full force after it was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020. That year, the community selected books from a reading list and then engaged in discussions through CultureRead.

This year, the festival will expand beyond the City Plaza where it usually stays. According to the city, organizers are also working to expand the activities and displays featured at the festival. However, many traditional favorites will return as well.

Returning activities include:

Dance and music entertainment

Children’s activities

Food court featuring international and American cuisine

Merchandise and information vendors

There’s still time to register to share your culture as a vendor or performer at the festival. For more information, or to plan your trip, visit the festival website here.