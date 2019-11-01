Springfield couple killed in Mercer County crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are dead after a crash in Mercer County late Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS that a 2014 jeep was traveling westbound on SR-707 shortly before noon when the driver failed to yield the right of way and entered the intersection of SR-49. The Jeep was hit by a 2001 Chevy 3500 truck that was headed southbound on SR-49.

Both the driver of the Jeep, 67-year-old Malcolm Hughes, of Springfield, and his wife Judy Hughes, 65, were killed.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Indiana, with non-life threatening injuries.

The Rockford Fire Department, Chatt Fire Department, rescue squads from Rockford and Celina, and MCERV assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

