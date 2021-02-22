Springfield conducting phone survey to get residents’ opinions on services

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield announced it is conducting a phone survey the week of Feb. 22 to get residents’ opinions on public services offered to them.

The survey will ask residents to identify and rate the value of city services available to them and how they view the city’s future.

The city said officials are launching the survey in a continued effort to improve public communications and build on existing services to residents.

“We believe our best citizens are well-informed citizens, and it’s our job to ensure that the public feels informed about the resources and services available to them,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. “It’s important for us to identify the public’s opinions of city services so we can pinpoint successes and areas of opportunity.”