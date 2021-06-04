Springfield community members, advocates call for end of gun violence

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A small crowd came together Friday evening to call for unity in Springfield and to find solutions after Wednesday’s shooting.

“We have to come together as a collective whole, not just individuals,” Eric “Swig” Clerk said. “The individual thing doesn’t work no more, so right now when Dion called and said we’re going to come together, we’re going to do this, for the ones that just got shot.”

Sydney Mollett, an advocate from Springfield whose brother was killed by gun violence, brought her two daughters to call for change.

“They’re our future, why wouldn’t I bring them to something like this? We have to bring our kids out to witness the things that we need to be involved with,” Mollett said.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on South Yellow Springs Street during a celebration of life party.

Six people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

“This pain that people are experiencing, it’s nothing nice because it don’t go away, we’re seeing it happen over and over again,” Oregon District mass shooting survivor and founder of the Fudge Foundation Dion Green said.

Green said violence is happening too frequently across the country, but change starts at home and wants to see it happen in Springfield.

“At least you are seeing there are people who still care for this community, even if you don’t,” Green said. “Hopefully they’ll wake up soon, now than later, and be able to be part of change in their community because this is my home.”

Following the shooting, Gov. DeWine is calling on Ohio lawmakers to consider his 2019 gun reform bill.

He introduced the legislation nearly 2 years ago, but it’s made no movement in the republican controlled General Assembly.