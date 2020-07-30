Springfield, Clark County enter Memorandum of Understanding on shared dispatch service

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County and the City of Springfield have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in an effort to move toward combining their respective 911 Dispatch Centers to improve emergency services in the community.

In their legislative meeting on July 28, Springfield City Commissioners voted unanimously for the MOU. The memorandum will allow Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett to start negotiations with the county dispatch unit to address the addition of City dispatch employees to the combined center.

“I’m very excited about the agreement on the Memorandum for the 911 Dispatch Center.” Said Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett. “I truly believe this will make a big difference in the community with the response to emergency situations. We at the Sheriff’s Office are looking forward to working with the city dispatchers. I believe that the combination of city and county dispatchers will be a great asset to the citizens of Clark County.”

Springfield City Manager Bryan heck feels that public safety and emergency service would benefit most from the years of experience and skill that communications employees in both centers would bring to a combined dispatch system.

“We are fortunate to have a well-trained staff of highly-performing dispatchers who have served the community with professionalism and care,” said Heck. “Both the City and County would be very well served by having these dedicated individuals working alongside each other.”

The County and City provide mutual support in emergency services and both are continuing talks about a shared records system.