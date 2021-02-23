Springfield City Schools senior becomes finalist for National Merit Scholarship Program

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield City Schools announced that high school senior, Christian Narcelles, has advanced as a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Of the 1.5 million students who entered in 2021, only 16,000 became semi-finalists and 15,000 became finalists. Springfield City Schools said Narcelles represents less than 1% of high school seniors nationwide.

Now, he will compete to earn one of 7,600 prestigious National Merit Scholarship awards — worth over $30 million in total. Scholarship winners will be announced in the spring.