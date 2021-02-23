Springfield City Schools senior becomes finalist for National Merit Scholarship Program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield City Schools announced that high school senior, Christian Narcelles, has advanced as a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Of the 1.5 million students who entered in 2021, only 16,000 became semi-finalists and 15,000 became finalists. Springfield City Schools said Narcelles represents less than 1% of high school seniors nationwide.

Now, he will compete to earn one of 7,600 prestigious National Merit Scholarship awards — worth over $30 million in total. Scholarship winners will be announced in the spring.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS