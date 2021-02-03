Springfield City School District staff to receive vaccine week of Feb. 8

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The State of Ohio announced that Springfield City School District employees will receive their vaccines the week of February 8.

The district said nearly 80 percent of full-time employees said they will get the vaccine when it’s available.

“As the biggest school district in Clark County, we have an obligation to step up and lead by example,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “I’m very proud of the patience and perseverance shown from our teachers, staff and administrators since March of last year. We are hopeful that we are inching closer in our quest to get back to a state of normalcy.”

The school said the Clark County Educational Service Center is assisting in coordinating the vaccine rollout.