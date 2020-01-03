Springfield city officials share plans for moving forward in the new year

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield city officials are starting the new year off with a swearing-in ceremony. Thursday, Mayor Warren Copeland and Commissioner Kevin O’Neill were sworn in after being elected in November of 2019.

“This is a very important event. This is when the city of Springfield speaks,” said Commissioner Kevin O’Neill.

Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland says he is already looking ahead to finishing new projects in the downtown Springfield area.

“We expect to have a downtown parking garage to be finished in the next couple of months and some new housing being built there,” said Mayor Copeland.

Mayor Copeland is also looking to expand the construction beyond the downtown area in the near future.

“I am really interested in looking at improving housing south of downtown. That’s really where I hope to focus my efforts in the coming years,” said Mayor Copeland.

Former commissioner Joyce Chilton was also sworn-in on Thursday night after being chosen by the commissioners to be the assistant mayor.

“The construction in our area means more jobs, more opportunities for our citizens so we are looking forward to that,” said Chilton.

Chilton also says she’s looking forward to continuing work that she’s already started with the commission

“We started the 211 non-emergency roundtable with nonprofits so we’re looking to get that campaign off the ground,” explained Chilton.

Construction on the parking garage and town-homes is expected to be complete by Spring of 2020.

