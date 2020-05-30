Springfield city leaders react to death of George Floyd

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield leaders openly condemned the actions of the former Minneapolis officers linked to the death of George Floyd.
In a Facebook Live video Friday afternoon Mayor Warren Copeland, Police Chief Lee Graf, and other city leaders called on people to bring peace to their community.
They also called for more communication and promised to take action against officers acting unlawfully.
“The Chief has made clear that what happened in Minneapolis is contrary to the policy of the City of Springfield’s police department. We do not want our officers acting in that way and we will discipline them if they do,” said Mayor Copeland.
