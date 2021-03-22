Springfield City Hall to reopen to public April 5

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – All floors of Springfield City Hall will reopen to the public on April 5.

The building was closed to the public due to safety concerns surrounding the pandemic, according to a release.

“The safety of the public and our employees continues to be our primary concern,” said

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. “Safety protocols will remain in place as the

building reopens, and we are grateful for the public’s patience and cooperation during this unprecedented time.”

City Hall will be open during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through

Friday. Visitors are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The first floor of City Hall reopened to the public on March 15.