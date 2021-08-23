Springfield City Hall reinstitutes mask policy, safety protocols

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – COVID-19 safety protocols are will be reinstituted at Springfield City Hall Tuesday.

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck said visitors to City Hall are asked to wear masks until further notice and social distance.

“We are taking every precaution necessary to protect the public as the pandemic progresses,” said Heck. “As we see an uptick in COVID cases in our community, it’s necessary to employ these safety protocols for the benefit of our citizens and City employees.”

All City Hall employees will be masked and will sanitize their work area between serving visitors, according to a release.

The first floor of City Hall will remain open during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.