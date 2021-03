SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield announced Monday that the first floor of City Hall will reopen to the public on March 15.

The first floor will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The floor is the location of the Utility Billing and Income Tax divisions.

The city said access to the floor had been restricted due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Visitors are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.