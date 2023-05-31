SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield City Commission is expected to provide an update on homelessness in the community.

Back in February, the city reportedly canceled a contract with the nonprofit “Sheltered, Inc.,” citing a breach of contract. Documents show that several issues were found by Clark County Job and Family Services, including a lack of documentation of the people the nonprofit was serving.

In April, the Springfield City Commission entered into an agreement with Dayton-based “Homefull” to fund an emergency housing facility at a former hotel on Columbia Street. Upon completion in mid-June, the shelter will reportedly have an estimated 75 units.

In 2020, homelessness was declared a public health crisis by the city, and according to public records, more than 500 people were in non-congregate shelters and more than 200 people were on a waiting list in March 2021.

A special Springfield City Commission meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.