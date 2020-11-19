Springfield city buildings close to public starting Nov. 23

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield city buildings will be closed to the public starting Monday, Nov. 23, through the remainder of the year due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

These closures include: the first floor of City Hall, the location of Utility Billing and Income Tax divisions and the lobby of Springfield Fire Rescue Division Station #1. Officials say that the Building Regulations Department has discontinued in-person appointments as well.

“We understand that this might pose an inconvenience to the public, but what is more important is the public’s safety,” said Spring!eld City Manager Bryan Heck. “It’s critical that we keep public health a priority while still delivering vital services to the community.”

