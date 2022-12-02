SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield brewery hosted a watch party for Wildcats fans who couldn’t make it to Canton to watch the football team play in the state championship game Friday night.

It was all-eyes on the screen at Mother Stewart’s Brewing in Springfield Friday. The fans 2 NEWS spoke with said whether the team wins or loses, they are proud of how far they got again this year.

“This place is packed,” Lucas Maddison, Springfield High School Class of 2019, said. “I’ve never seen it this busy. Everybody around the city screaming the game and everybody’s cheering them on. So no matter the outcome, as long as they have fun and they’re proud of themselves, that’s all that matters.”

Some fans said they’ve been coming to Mother Stewart’s to watch the Wildcats play throughout the season.

“We’ve been coming down here for the last few weeks for the games,” Springfield resident Jason Kendall said. “We’re all from the area and we want to support the city and the football team.”

For the team and the fans, this game is a rematch from last year, when the Wildcats made it to states to play against the St. Edward Eagles.

“This high school is a big family,” Jacob Kearns, Springfield High School Class of 2019, said. “So coming out here last year, we made it to state. It’s the same team this year. We really want to see revenge and bring the city together.

This championship game brings more than just pride for the team, it’s also pride in their city.

“The sun is shining on Springfield,” Sunny Dehingra, who owns Always Sunny Realty in Springfield said. “We’ve struggled for many, many years and been the stepchildren of Springfield, of Dayton and the Miami Valley for years. Finally, we’ve created enough jobs. We have new housing. And if you haven’t driven by downtown, please do. And go Wildcats.”

Those I talked to inside said no matter the outcome tonight, they’re glad they got to see the team come so far again this year.