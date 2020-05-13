Springfield Chamber to hold meeting for local businesses reopening

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chamber of Greater Springfield is meeting over Zoom with member restaurants, bars and personal service businesses Wednesday, May 13, at 11 a.m.

The call is meant to offer an overview of the Responsible Restart Ohio guidelines for restaurants and bars, as well as personal services businesses planning to reopen.

Officials from the Clark County Combined Health District will be available to answer questions and provide resources to ensure a safe reopening for local businesses.

The chamber asks that people visit this website to sign up in advance before attending.