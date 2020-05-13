Springfield Chamber to hold meeting for local businesses reopening

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chamber of Greater Springfield is meeting over Zoom with member restaurants, bars and personal service businesses Wednesday, May 13, at 11 a.m.
The call is meant to offer an overview of the Responsible Restart Ohio guidelines for restaurants and bars, as well as personal services businesses planning to reopen.
Officials from the Clark County Combined Health District will be available to answer questions and provide resources to ensure a safe reopening for local businesses.
The chamber asks that people visit this website to sign up in advance before attending.
