Springfield Catholic Central closed after online threat

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Catholic Central School in Springfield closed Wednesday after a threat on social media was reported.

Springfield Police told 2 NEWS a social media post stated students from “Central” should stay home Wednesday. Police were unable to verify which specific school the threat was directed toward.

The post, police said, originated on Snapchat and then appeared on Facebook. Police met with school officials Tuesday night and school was closed through Wednesday.

Police said they have no suspects at this time.

WDTN.com attempted to contact the school for comment but they could not be reached.