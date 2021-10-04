SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield is holding an information presentation concerning possible improvements to Derr Road from Home Road to Villa Road.

According to a release by the city, this virtual event is intended to update residents about the project and allow for comments to be made while maintaining safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The purpose of the Derr Road Corridor Improvements Project is to improve vehicle safety, pavement condition, and access to bicycle/pedestrian accommodations, the city says. The environmental review and consultation have been or are currently in the process of being carried out by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The city of Springfield asks that questions and comments be submitted by November 19 to ensure they are considered in project development.

The online presentation and other information will be available from October 4 to November 19, the release said.

Comments may also be submitted to City Engineer Leo Shanayda at 937-525-5800, or lshanayda@ springfieldohio.gov.

To view the presentation or submit a comment, click here.