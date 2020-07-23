Springfield businesses, customers react to mandatory mask order

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine’s executive order requiring face masks for all Ohioans is now in effect. Businesses across Clark County began posting signs outside of their stores that read “Please wear a face mask.”

“We wear a face covering whether we’re taking an order or helping them pick up a finished order,” said Audrey McKanna, co-owner of Frame Haven.

As the county enters a red ‘level 3’ alert, business owners are now making sure their customers comply.

“It used to be customers would come in and see us with a mask on and say, ‘Oh, do I need to wear one?’ and, ‘That’s up to you, I’m wearing mine’ and they’ll say, ‘Good because I left mine in the car,”” McKanna said.

She has 50 reusable masks available for customers.

Customers are reporting that more businesses are doing something similar.

“I noticed personally that more and more people are wearing masks. I’m hoping that they become easier to get so that people can comply,” said Mary Connolly, a Frame Haven customer.

Schneider’s Florist also has a plan to enforce the new mandate.

“When people come to the counter we like to have our customer service person wear a mask. People at their stations, we haven’t been requiring them to wear a mask but we will have them wear masks now,” said Aaron Ardle, general manager at Schneider’s Florist.

Ardle is now requiring his customers to wear one as well.

“I think the majority of our customers wear masks. Most of our customers are retirement age or older a lot of them are and so they as a group seem to be more willing to put on a mask,” he said.