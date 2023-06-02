DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local bus driver has been honored by the City of Springfield for her selfless actions while she was on the job last month.

Kim Skabla, a veteran driver for the Springfield City School District with over 15 years of service, was driving her afternoon route on McCreight Avenue when she noticed a house’s porch that was on fire.

Skabla first called 911, then pulled the bus over. While her bus aide stayed on the bus with

the students, Skabla grabbed her fire extinguisher from inside the bus, ran outside and extinguished the fire on the porch.

Shortly after, fire department personnel arrived and took control of the scene.

Skabla was honored with the Citizen’s Award from the Springfield Fire Rescue Division and the City of Springfield for her quick thinking and courageous actions.

“It makes me proud to have employees in our District, like Kim, who go above and beyond their roles regularly,” Springfield City School District Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill said.

“It speaks volumes of her character as a person to think about the safety of others, those she did not even know, before the safety of herself. I am thankful that this situation had a positive outcome for all involved.”