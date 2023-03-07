DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Spring has come, and with it comes the time to watch where you park in Springfield.

The City of Springfield announced its annual street-sweeping program will begin again the week of March 13, and it will be completed in July. During this time, Dayton Sweeping Service, Inc. will be sweeping the streets in Springfield neighborhoods, beginning in the northeastern quadrant of the city.

The city says that drivers must not park their cars in the areas the crews will be working. Crews will only sweep one side of the street per day, allowing residents to park on the opposite side. “No Parking” signs will be posted on alternate sides of the streets the day before the area will be swept. Any illegally parked vehicles will be ticketed.

Sweeping may be delayed due to weather, meaning that parking restrictions may be reposted. On the days sweeping occurs, there will be multiple sweeping passes in the area.

For more information on sweeping or general street maintenance, call the Springfield Service Department at 937-525-5800.