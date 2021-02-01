Springfield-Beckley Airport receives grant to update infrastructure

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport was awarded a grant of $226,000 from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program (OSIP) for infrastructure updates.

The airport plans to build charging stations and flight simulators for eVTOL vehicles.

“The infrastructure improvements at Springfield-Beckley are another critical step in positioning Ohio as a leader in the eVTOL industry,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “Through collaboration with many Ohio partners, and JobsOhio investment through the Ohio Site Inventory Program, Springfield-Beckley will expand with the infrastructure needed to support the coming growth from these aerospace advancements.”

The simulators will allow pilots to gain experience in a controlled environment, while the charging stations establish Springfield as an early adopter and the first in a growing network.

“Springfield is the perfect location for the emerging eVTOL industry, combining proximity to Air Force partners at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base with easy access to the region’s experts in aerospace, energy storage and manufacturing,” said Julie Sullivan, the Dayton Development Coalition’s executive vice president for regional development. “Expanding the airport’s infrastructure will ensure Springfield can support additional growth.”