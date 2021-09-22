Springfield-Beckley Airport gets $6M DOD grant for new facility

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Department of Defense approved a $6 million grant to help establish a National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence (NAAMCE) at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

The Defense Community Infrastructure grant will help fund a facility used by both the Air Force and private parties — the 30,000 square foot building will house administrative, laboratory, meeting and roughly 15,000 square feet of aircraft hangar space.

Officials said that the center will help expand the work of manufacturers and operators of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL).

“This project provides a new research facility for government, academia and industry to continue advancing our national security efforts,” Rep. Mike Turner (OH-10) said. “Wright-Patt and the Springfield-Beckley airport will join together for groundbreaking innovation and research to strengthen our overall war-fighting capabilities in air, space and cyberspace forces.”

The Defense Community Infrastructure Program (DCIP) is designed to address deficiencies in community infrastructure, supportive of a military installation, in order to enhance military value, installation resilience, and military family quality of life. The Springfield grant was one of 13 projects approved this year.