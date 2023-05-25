DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Over 280 service members received a sendoff in Springfield on Thursday as they begin their deployment in the Middle East.

The call of duty ceremony was held for the Ohio Army National Guard`s Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion, 371st Sustainment Brigade, and the 137th Signal Company, both located in Springfield.

They are deploying to provide support for the U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM.

Leaders say shows of support like this put an emphasis on community.

“We do a very good job of manning our force, do a great job of training our force and preparing them,” Brigadier General Matthew Woodruff, Assistant Adjutant General for Army and Commander of the Ohio Army National Guard, said.

“So, when you see soldiers getting ready to deploy and another 1200 people, friends, family, employers, special guests that show up to support, it shows one the basis of the National Guard which is a community-based organization. We’re from your communities.”

The soldiers will first stop at Fort Cavazos in Texas, deploying from anywhere between 9 to 11 months depending on their rotation.