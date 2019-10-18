Springfield bakery robbed, employee punched in face

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is in custody after robbing a Springfield bakery and punching an employee in the face, according to Springfield Police.

Police say that at around 11:15 am, a female entered Schuler’s Bakery on E. Main Street and punched an employee in the face before taking a bag with an unknown amount of money.

Police say they took a woman into custody, although it is not known if she is the suspect.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

