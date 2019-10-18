Springfield bakery robbed, employee punched in face

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bakery Robbed

Bakery robbed in Springfield (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is in custody after robbing a Springfield bakery and punching an employee in the face, according to Springfield Police.

Police say that at around 11:15 am, a female entered Schuler’s Bakery on E. Main Street and punched an employee in the face before taking a bag with an unknown amount of money.

Police say they took a woman into custody, although it is not known if she is the suspect.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS