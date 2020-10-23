Springfield at Northmont canceled after positive COVID-19 test

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield at Northmont has been canceled after someone on Northmont’s team tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Friday.

Northmont has begun contact tracing and quarantine protocols. Because of this the team will not advance in the state playoffs.

“We appreciate the support of Thunderbolt Nation during this amazing season,” a spokesperson for the team said on Twitter.

Those who have purchased tickets for Friday nights game will receive a refund.

New Story: Northmont vs Springfield football – CANCELLED https://t.co/5KcnP1kBwr — Northmont Athletics (@NThunderbolts) October 23, 2020