SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Springfield has announced paving projects for the 2022 Neighborhood Street Program.

According to the City of Springfield, the 2022 Neighborhood Street Program will include the following projects:

Olive Street – Madison to McCreight avenues

Fostoria Avenue – High to Mount Joy streets

Mount Joy Street – Fostoria Avenue to Morton Drive

East Cecil Street – Fountain Avenue to Limestone Street; Limestone Street to dead end

East Cassilly Street – Limestone Street to Rodgers Drive

East Madison Avenue – Limestone Street to Rodgers Drive

Lowry Avenue – McCreight Avenue to Glendale Drive

First Street – Plum Street to Pythian Avenue

Second Street – Plum Street to Pythian Avenue

Third Street – St. Paris Pike to Plum Street

Third Street – Lowry to Pythian avenues

Yellow Springs Street – Harding to Third streets

“In 2017, we told the people of Springfield that part of these dollars would go toward improving their neighborhood streets, so continuing the Neighborhood Street Program is a must,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. “We are dedicated to the task of doing all we can to better the lives of our residents by improving neighborhoods and maintaining our infrastructure.”