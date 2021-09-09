Springfield announces bagged leaf pickup, protocol for residents

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Springfield plans to pickup bagged leaves for residents and have announced the days crews will be out to collect.

Springfield City Service Department crews will be out on Saturday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 4 to collect bagged leaves. City officials said that paper or plastic bags are fine, yard waste disposal bags are not required. However, the bags should only contain leaves, not yard waste.

The city asks that bags be placed no earlier than three days in advance and must at the curb by 6 a.m. the morning of pickup.

Crews will make an effort to clean storm drains of leaves and residents can help by not blowing debris into the street, gutter or storm drains this fall.

For more information, contact the Service Department at 937-525-5800.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

15-year-old Pensacola girl dies almost two weeks after getting COVID-19

Pizza Dough

NBC releases hype video for NFL Kickoff Season Opener

Cooperstown has it's Captain: Derek Jeter enters the Hall

Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association discusses COVID cases, impact on hospitals

Full ODH Press Conference

More News