Springfield announces bagged leaf pickup, protocol for residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Springfield plans to pickup bagged leaves for residents and have announced the days crews will be out to collect.

Springfield City Service Department crews will be out on Saturday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 4 to collect bagged leaves. City officials said that paper or plastic bags are fine, yard waste disposal bags are not required. However, the bags should only contain leaves, not yard waste.

The city asks that bags be placed no earlier than three days in advance and must at the curb by 6 a.m. the morning of pickup.

Crews will make an effort to clean storm drains of leaves and residents can help by not blowing debris into the street, gutter or storm drains this fall.

For more information, contact the Service Department at 937-525-5800.