Springfield accepting applications for police advisory group

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Springfield is now accepting applications for appointment to the Community Police Advisory Team (CPAT), intended to help connect the community and the Springfield Police Division.

The application period is 30 days, at which time officials will begin their review of submissions.

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck said that the team will be comprised of nine people, each one being appointed by the Springfield Mayor to a three-year term.

The CPAT will study and make recommendations on matters that affect the relationship between police and community, like policy changes inside the department. They will also serve as another channel for citizen concern.

The application is available online at springfieldohio.gov/police. Applications may be delivered, mailed, e-mailed or faxed to:

