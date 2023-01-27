SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Staff and students at Clearcreek Elementary in Springboro showed off their orange and black stripes in support of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Clearcreek students were loud and proud on Friday afternoon. The students went all out by lining the halls and rallied throughout the entire school to cheer on the Bengals in hope for a big win on Sunday.

Kevin Gallagher is a first grade teacher at Clearcreek Elementary School and described how the school has come together to show the Ohio spirit. The teacher says members of the Clearcreek Elementary community prepared for Friday by wearing Bengals apparel and making posters in support of Joe Burrow and the entire Bengals team.

“The kids dressed up in their best Bengals gear. We’ve made some posters, walked around the halls, shouting “Who Dey!” and “Let’s Go Bengals!” and showing our best Spring”Burrow” pride,” Gallagher said.

(WDTN Photo/Carlos Mathis)

(WDTN Photo/Carlos Mathis)

(WDTN Photo/Carlos Mathis)

(WDTN Photo/Carlos Mathis)

(Courtesy: Springboro Schools)

(WDTN Photo/Carlos Mathis)

(WDTN Photo/Carlos Mathis)

(Courtesy: Springboro Schools)

(Courtesy: Springboro Schools)

(WDTN Photo/Carlos Mathis)

(Courtesy: Springboro Schools)

(WDTN Photo/Carlos Mathis)

(Courtesy: Springboro Schools)

The school-wide initiative to support the Cincinnati Bengals in Springboro was taken by staff in full force once an email was sent out.

Gallagher tells 2 NEWS, “We got an email on Tuesday saying hey, if you guys want to dress in your best black and orange and make a couple posters, and celebrate the Bengals, go for it.”

Almost everyone in attendance at the school was able to participate in some form of way to display their Bengals pride.

“It was the whole school. The preschool was out today, so it’s all kindergarten and first grade. All of the kindergarten classes, the AM did this morning and all first grade marched with them. Then PM did it this afternoon and most of first grade did with them,” Gallagher said.

“Some of them couldn’t. The one’s that couldn’t lined the halls to celebrate with them this afternoon, so a whole lot of school sprit going on right now.”

The Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on at 6 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.