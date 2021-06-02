Springboro to pay May water, sewer, trash bills for residents

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springboro will pay all water, sewer and trash bills for residents and businesses for the month of May.

The city will cover bills that are due June 20, 2021. The money for the bills came from COVID-19 stimulus funding the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

City Manager Chris Pozzuto said the city council approved the allocation for the funds at its meeting on Thursday, May 20.

When residents receive their normal bill on or around June 1 for their May water, sewer and trash service, it will show “zero due” for June – except for those situations that have past due balances – past due balances will still need to be paid.

For those that have the payment directly taken out of their checking accounts – no funds will be withdrawn in June. Normal billing will return in July.

“The City Council deliberated and felt it was the most direct, efficient and effective way to provide some immediate financial relief to the entire community by utilizing the federal dollars for their intended purpose,” said the city in a release.