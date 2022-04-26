SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – An employee at a Taco Bell in the Miami Valley got a $20,000 scholarship.

According to a release, executives from Cantina Hospitality – a franchisee of Taco Bell – traveled to Springboro on Tuesday, April 26 to award Kendall Robinson with the Live Más Scholarship.

Robinson is working her way through nursing school and applied for the scholarship to help with education expenses. She’s one of 770 people receiving Live Más Scholarships in 2022.

The presentation took place at 1:30 p.m. at the Taco Bell located at 850 W. Central Ave in Springboro.