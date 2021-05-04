Springboro superintendent thanks community members for approval of levy

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents of the Springboro School District approved a 2 mill levy in Tuesday night’s election. While voting was still in progress, communication coordinator for the district, Scott Marshall said he was confident the levy would pass.

Following the election, superintendent of the district Larry Hook, said now they have community members to thank.

“There’s no place like Springboro, Ohio,” he said. “It is a fabulous community. It’s got a fabulous school district, and I just want to say thank you to everybody that came out and supported this school district, and I promise you this — we’ll take good care of that money and we’ll spend it responsibly.”

Now that the funds are approved, the district can finally start tending to improvements that are long overdue.

“It allows us to get some better buses for our children,” he said. “It allows us to make enhancements for safety and security and technology. And we’ve got some very much needed repairs on buildings.”

He added each of these improvements can now be made without concern of draining the district’s general fund, which is used for classroom operations.

The 2 mill levy will result in a zero dollar net change for taxpayers in the district, with a prior levy expiring at the same time the new permanent improvement levy goes into effect in January of 2022.