Springboro students write letters to nursing home residents

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — When Governor Mike DeWine ordered nursing homes and assisted living facilities to stop allowing visitors in response to the coronavirus pandemic, it wasn’t easy.

“It can be mentally and emotionally draining, especially in nursing homes where visitors are not allowed anymore. So family and friends, it’s hard for them to see their loved ones,” said Scott Marshall, Communications Director for Springboro Schools.

As a way to let those residents know that they are being thought of, students from Mr. Bettinger’s 6th grade class wrote letters to Grande Lake Healthcare Center in St. Marys. Each letter ended with a joke to cheer them up.

“It brings the best remedy you can get from all of this which is a smile to your face,” Marshall said.

5 additional nursing homes have been contacted and will be receiving letters from the same Springboro Intermediate students.

