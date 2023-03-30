DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students at Clearcreek Elementary School in Springboro worked together to raise money to use within the school.

According to a release, students at the elementary school participated in a spring fundraising event where they got out walking on Wednesday, March 29. Clearcreek Elementary School had set a goal to raise $20,000 but exceeded the amount by raising a total of $30,481, which will all directly go towards funding for the school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).

Pledges have been collected from families and friends of the students for the students to be able to walk in return for their monetary donation. The district describes the event to have been a “Walk-A-Fun”, an alternative to a regular Walk-A-Thon.

“Each K-1 class was assigned 20-30 minutes (pending grade level) to walk around outside in

the bus parking lot,” the release said. “There, positive notes were written in chalk with a path outlined for students to walk, run, hop on one leg, or just let loose!”

At the event, representatives of the PTO dressed up and disguised themselves as cheerleaders. Staff members, a Springboro police officer and Springboro Schools Superintendent Carrie Hester were also at the event to help cheer the children with bubbles, food and music to create more fun for students.

Springboro Schools says in the release they thank the entire Springboro community and Clearcreek PTO for helping contribute to the students having fun and reaching their goal at the same time.