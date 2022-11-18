Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springboro High School sophomore chose his elementary school as the recipient of his Eagle Scout Project.

Ronnie Mazuk said it was important for him to choose an organization that played a significant role in his life. This is how he decided on Dennis Elementary, where he attended in grades 2-5, as the project recipient, according to a release.

“Ronnie holds fond memories of his teachers and the support they offered while at Dennis

Elementary,” said Tricia Mazuk, Intervention Specialist at Dennis Elementary and Ronnie’s mother. “Completing his Eagle Scout Project with Dennis Elementary gave (Ronnie) a chance to give back to an organization that gave him so much.”

The project consisted of constructing 4 mobile hand sanitizing stations to be donated to and housed at Dennis Elementary to help reduce the spread of germs and illness within the school. Many of Ronnie’s fellow scouts volunteered to help him build the stations, the release states.

“Without their help and support this project could not have happened,” Ronnie said.

The entire project, which was completed in multiple stages, took about a year to plan and complete.

In stage one, Ronnie had to create an original design of how the stations would be constructed. Once materials were purchased, Ronnie led his fellow scouts in constructing the stations. Next, Ronnie and the scouts painted each station.

The stations were delivered to Dennis Elementary right before the start of the new school year.

Ronnie presented his completed Eagle Scout Project for the Springboro Schools’ Board of Education at their November meeting.