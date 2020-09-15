Springboro student tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — A junior high student at Springboro Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Scott Marshall, communications coordinator for the district.

Marshall said that the student was a bus rider and that a notification letter was sent to all three buildings: the intermediate, junior and high school. The student who tested positive is currently in quarantine.

The district is currently working to contact trace and anyone who is thought to have been exposed will be sent an additional letter.

