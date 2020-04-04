Live Now
Springboro student sews masks for healthcare workers

Photo: Allie Lunt (Middle) pictured with members of her family, via Springboro Schools

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro High School senior has spent upward of 20 hours sewing medical masks for local doctors and nursing working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Allie Lunt is a member of the National Honor Society, an organization that aims to promote leadership, service, character, and scholarship. Students involved must meet service goals that involve voluntary contributions to the school or community without compensation.

When an event Allie was originally supposed to work became postponed ass a result of the stay at home order, she found a way to give back while keeping her distance through making masks.

“I can’t begin to tell you how proud I am of Allie. The time, commitment, and care that Allie is showing our local doctors and nurses, who are saving lives during this very difficult time, is commendable. This is what giving back is all about, and I know Allie’s work is truly making a difference,” said Springboro High School Principal Kyle Martin.

