Springboro student makes bracelets for nursing home residents on Mother’s Day

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Samantha Pilley, a 6th grade student at Springboro Intermediate, is making bracelets for residents in nursing homes for Mother’s Day.

Pilley had the idea to make these “hope bracelets” while in quarantine. Each one taking two hours to make, Pilley and her friend Brianna Spencer made a total of 57 bracelets.

She hopes that her bracelets bring joy to the residents and let them know that someone is still thinking about them.

Each bracelet was sent with a note from Samantha, which read: “My name is Samantha. I’m a 6th grade student at Springboro Intermediate. I made bracelets for you all to enjoy during this pandemic. I hope you enjoy them and they brighten up your day.”