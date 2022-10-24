Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Keegan Atkins is a fourth grader at Dennis Elementary in Springboro, and this weekend he was recognized as a fighter by the WWE after a long battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Since he was a year old in 2014, Keegan has endured four bouts with cancer. In 2022, he spent the first six weeks of the school year receiving treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Keegan and his classmates celebrated his remission and his return to classes in October.

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil sent a surprise video to Keegan’s class where he highlighted Keegan’s fighting spirit and invited Keegan and his classmates to the WWE SuperShow Live Event on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

“At Monday Night RAW or WWE SmackDown, we definitely know a little bit about fighting,” says Titus O’Neil, via the video message. “…but there is an individual in Ms. Clune’s classroom, Keegan Atkins, (who) knows a lot more about fighting outside of the ring. Because of (Keegan’s) support system, great classmates, great family members…we have a WWE SuperShow in Dayton, Ohio, and YOU, Ms. Clune’s class, are all invited as our guests at WWE.”

At the event, Keegan was named an “honorary member” of the Brawling Brutes. He and the three other members, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch walked up to the ring in matching “Fighter/ Keegan Strong” t-shirts. Keegan and his family also met The Miz and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Blair during a SuperStar Experience.

“From Titus O’Neil’s message, to the classmate invite, to the SuperStar Experience, WWE demonstrates absolute class by taking the time to acknowledge Keegan’s fight against cancer and to put so many smiles on faces,” said Scott Marshall, Springboro Schools District Communications Coordinator. “Everyone has a WWE story, and now, thanks to this incredibly kind gesture, Keegan, his classmates, and Springboro Schools have their own WWE story to remember.”

