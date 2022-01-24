SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro senior recently completed his Eagle Scout Project for Troop 7 by helping the Springboro Strings Program.

Springboro senior Jacob Balek focused his Eagle Scout Project on building much-needed furniture for the Springboro Strings Program, according to Springboro Schools.

Springboro Schools said Balek built a new conductor’s podium and two instrument storage racks with the help of volunteers. The new racks will help protect the instruments and keep the learning environment organized. The new podium will allow students to see the conductor more clearly, bringing more unity and clarity to rehearsals.

The school also said Balek has drawn up blueprints for more storage racks that will be donated to the Springboro Orchestra Association (SOA) for future construction.

Balek’s work has been a much-appreciated upgrade and has saved the SOA money that can now be used on additional needs.

Jacob Balek and the new strings racks, Photo courtesy of Springboro Schools

Jacob Balek’s podium, Photo courtesy of Springboro Schools

Jacob Balek’s strings racks, Photo courtesy of Springboro Schools